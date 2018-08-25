Zacks: Cesca Therapeutics Inc (KOOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $1.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cesca Therapeutics an industry rank of 117 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOOL. ValuEngine raised shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of KOOL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 213,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.95. Cesca Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

