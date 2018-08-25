Zacks: Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Innophos an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPHS. BidaskClub lowered Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Innophos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Innophos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Innophos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innophos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Innophos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innophos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

IPHS traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 67,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,562. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Innophos has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.40 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

