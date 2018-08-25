Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (LGF.A) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lions Gate’s first-quarter fiscal 2019 results were dismal. Both revenues and earnings declined on a year-over-year basis. Increasing investments in areas like content, marketing and partnerships are hurting margins and are likely to put pressure on results going forward. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, strong over-the-top (OTT) subscriber growth and solid streaming services revenues are positives. Moreover, Starz’s high margin business model is expected to drive media segment results. Additionally, Lions Gate’s continuing partnerships with the likes of Universal Music Group (UMG) and 3 Arts among others bode well for the company.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

