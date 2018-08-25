Zacks Investment Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Legacy Education Alliance Inc (LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:LEAI) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Legacy Education Alliance in a report released on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17.

Get Legacy Education Alliance alerts:

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.62 million. Legacy Education Alliance had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

LEAI opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.09. Legacy Education Alliance has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.