Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CPI Aerostructures (CVU) to “Hold”

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. “

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial raised CPI Aerostructures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $8.70 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.