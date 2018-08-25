Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Darden Restaurants (DRI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Darden’s shares have outpaced its industry in the past year. Most of its brands have witnessed growth over the past few quarters, given various sales initiatives like simplifying kitchen systems, operational excellence, menu innovation along with technology-driven moves. The acquisition of Cheddar's has added value to Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands. Further, the company’s efforts to check costs are commendable. Backed by these efforts, fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 marked the 15th consecutive earnings beat for Darden. Yet, rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model are likely to dampen the company’s profits while a soft industry backdrop might pressurize comps. However fiscal 2019 estimates have moved northward over the past two month, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the stock.”

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a $112.15 rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.86.

DRI stock opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $115.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.18.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In related news, COO David C. George sold 60,970 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $6,523,180.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,428.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,186 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $242,777.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 792 shares in the company, valued at $87,959.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,236 shares of company stock worth $19,609,826. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 98,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.