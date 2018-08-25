Zacks: Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $14.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Leap Therapeutics an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.19. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

