Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZAYO. ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Zayo Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

ZAYO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. 6,146,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,129. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.48. Zayo Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.78 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.91%. Zayo Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Zayo Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 265,866 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $9,999,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,746,316.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 5,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,521 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,143. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zayo Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Zayo Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the second quarter valued at $275,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

