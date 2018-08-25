Zayo Group (ZAYO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday. William Blair also issued estimates for Zayo Group’s FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zayo Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zayo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

NYSE ZAYO opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Zayo Group has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Zayo Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 5,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,096 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $41,001.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,782.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,521 shares of company stock worth $11,375,143 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAYO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Zayo Group by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,871,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,505 shares during the last quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zayo Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zayo Group by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in Zayo Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.