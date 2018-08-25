Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 188.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,390 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,092 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $66,382.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,126.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $566,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,770 shares of company stock worth $6,311,418. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $141.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.96 million. research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

