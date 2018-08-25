Zephyr (ZEPH) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges

Zephyr (CURRENCY:ZEPH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Zephyr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zephyr has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Zephyr has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $4,944.00 worth of Zephyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zephyr

Zephyr was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Zephyr’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,990,535 tokens. Zephyr’s official website is zephyr.bitspark.io. Zephyr’s official Twitter account is @bitsparkbtc. The Reddit community for Zephyr is /r/bitspark. The official message board for Zephyr is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/topic,24946.0.html.

Zephyr Token Trading

Zephyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zephyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zephyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zephyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

