Zosano Pharma Corp (ZSAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Zosano Pharma an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZSAN. BTIG Research began coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Zosano Pharma stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.04. 46,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,655. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZSAN. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. 41.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

