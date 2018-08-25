Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,129 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $106,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,709,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,144,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 553,184 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,107 in the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZUMZ stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $761.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

