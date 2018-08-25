Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $967,000 Stake in Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $1,794,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $18,272,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 873.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAE. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

HAE opened at $106.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $108.37.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.52 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 2.45%. analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $39,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,794 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $360,771.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,711 shares of company stock worth $1,926,700. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

