$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. Orion Group reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $159.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $10.00 price target on shares of Orion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Orion Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 12,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $111,953.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,886.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Stauffer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,163 shares of company stock valued at $424,894. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,350,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,187,000 after acquiring an additional 315,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 71,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 42,403 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $253.66 million, a P/E ratio of 109.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

