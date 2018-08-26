$0.03 EPS Expected for SendGrid Inc (SEND) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SendGrid’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SendGrid will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SendGrid.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SendGrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SendGrid from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SendGrid from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE SEND traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -182.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SendGrid has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.77.

In other news, SVP Craig Kaes sold 15,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $450,802.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tognetti sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $138,585.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,516 shares of company stock worth $1,083,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SendGrid by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SendGrid by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SendGrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SendGrid by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 253,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SendGrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

