$0.09 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $161.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 271,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $6,478,461.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 4,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $123,726.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,209.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,002 shares of company stock valued at $9,337,921. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 513,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,166. The company has a market cap of $746.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.