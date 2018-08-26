$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.47. 2,029,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,640,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,786,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,460,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 284,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 800,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

