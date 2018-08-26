$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.11. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.26 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

LL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,410. The company has a market cap of $495.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

