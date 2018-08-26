$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarineMax Inc (HZO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. MarineMax reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $361.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in MarineMax by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 458,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 197,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MarineMax by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 262,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. 133,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,382. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $573.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.12.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

