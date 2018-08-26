-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curis, Inc. (CRIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Curis posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 225.77% and a negative net margin of 407.29%.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Curis to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Curis to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Curis by 1,591.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 312,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 290,812 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 215,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,649. Curis has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

