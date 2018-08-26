-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.26). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 369.13% and a negative net margin of 137.32%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LXRX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 10,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $129,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 182,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,303.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,785,170 shares of company stock worth $21,210,961 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,066,000 after buying an additional 195,461 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 446.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 169,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 138,456 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,352,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 106,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5,444.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 84,770 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 321,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,463. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -45.80, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

