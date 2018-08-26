$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ earnings. Allied Motion Technologies reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allied Motion Technologies.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $463.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.