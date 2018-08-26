$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.45. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. 3,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 1,634.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

