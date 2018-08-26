$0.39 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (KBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. KBR posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KBR from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. MKM Partners set a $25.00 price target on shares of KBR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.29. 529,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,786. KBR has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,584,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,266,000 after buying an additional 499,938 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,264,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after buying an additional 1,014,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,263,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,321,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,010,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after buying an additional 263,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,399,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

