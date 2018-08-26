$0.43 EPS Expected for HCP, Inc. (HCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HCP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. HCP posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCP will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HCP.

Get HCP alerts:

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.27). HCP had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. HCP’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCP in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of HCP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCP by 20.2% in the second quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,680,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,411,000 after buying an additional 2,129,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HCP by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,885,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,182,000 after buying an additional 294,020 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,641,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,507,000 after buying an additional 1,866,537 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP in the first quarter worth $176,082,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HCP by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,178,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,341,000 after buying an additional 100,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

HCP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 1,082,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,944. HCP has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. HCP’s payout ratio is 75.90%.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCP (HCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.