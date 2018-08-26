$0.77 EPS Expected for Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.73. Amerisafe reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Amerisafe had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.11 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Amerisafe stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. Amerisafe has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

