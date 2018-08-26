$0.82 EPS Expected for Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will report $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Energizer posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Energizer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 359.49%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other Energizer news, VP Mark Stephen Lavigne sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $812,458.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,401.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory T. Kinder sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,609. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 94.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after purchasing an additional 470,010 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 229.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 65,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 45,565 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $346,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 79.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,813,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $1,361,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. 155,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. Energizer has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

