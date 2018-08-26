$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $1,121,857.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,916,954.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 62,499 shares of company stock worth $3,269,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,768,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,077,000 after acquiring an additional 97,141 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.75. 2,202,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

