$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.02. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $749.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.27 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 273,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,984. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,094.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,891.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

