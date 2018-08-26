$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greif, Inc. Class A (GEF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Greif, Inc. Class A’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Greif, Inc. Class A reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. Class A will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greif, Inc. Class A.

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Greif, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif, Inc. Class A has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 130,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,496. Greif, Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Greif, Inc. Class A by 8.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 912,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,659,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Greif, Inc. Class A by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 273,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Greif, Inc. Class A by 14.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 219,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Greif, Inc. Class A by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Greif, Inc. Class A by 966.6% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 144,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 131,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

