1,136,454 Shares in LendingClub Corp (LC) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,136,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.27% of LendingClub as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth $159,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 77,825 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 69.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,756,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 717,100 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 29.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,479,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 150,462 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. LendingClub Corp has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.25 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.82%. analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut LendingClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LendingClub from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $5.00 target price on LendingClub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

In other news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,045 shares in the company, valued at $670,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,389 shares in the company, valued at $374,064.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $527,000. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.