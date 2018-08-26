11,390 Shares in Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT during the second quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMTA opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Spirit MTA REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

In other Spirit MTA REIT news, Director Jackson Hsieh sold 61,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $582,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Jonas Rodriguez bought 34,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $346,724.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Spirit MTA REIT owns investments in a portfolio of primarily single-tenant properties in the United States. It has a portfolio of approximately 901 properties. The company would elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

