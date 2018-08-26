1,200 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 75,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,609 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 341,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Argus set a $172.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $176.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 102.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $752.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.86 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 875 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $133,043.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,895.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $154,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,917.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,540 shares of company stock worth $33,362,508. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

