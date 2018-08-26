$134.77 Million in Sales Expected for Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) to post sales of $134.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Quality Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.00 million. Quality Systems reported sales of $132.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Quality Systems will report full-year sales of $542.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.90 million to $547.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $572.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $560.50 million to $585.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quality Systems.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Quality Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.22%.

QSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Quality Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quality Systems from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

QSII stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 150,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Quality Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSII. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Quality Systems by 25.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the first quarter worth $217,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quality Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 311,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Quality Systems by 61.6% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 323,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 123,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, an electronic health records solution, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and offers a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

