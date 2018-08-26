142,608 Shares in Bovie Medical Co. (BVX) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 142,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.43% of Bovie Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bovie Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bovie Medical by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 631,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 52,349 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bovie Medical by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 146,450 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Bovie Medical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 315,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bovie Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000.

BVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bovie Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bovie Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of BVX opened at $4.94 on Friday. Bovie Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bovie Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. Bovie Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bovie Medical Profile

Bovie Medical Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical devices and technologies, and related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. The company provides electrosurgical products, including desiccators, generators, electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, and various ancillary disposable products used during surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, dermatology, veterinary, and other surgical markets for the cutting and coagulation of tissue.

