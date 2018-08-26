$15.45 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post $15.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.90 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $16.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $62.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $63.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $64.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $65.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWCO shares. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.3% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 405,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 33,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,287. The stock has a market cap of $202.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

