17,883 Shares in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.08% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $745,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 104,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 62,731 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, insider Charity Isely sold 4,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $44,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,179 shares in the company, valued at $136,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 60.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NGVC stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.79 million, a P/E ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 1.04. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

