180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,565 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 7,100.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

CVS Health stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.87. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

