2,000 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 23,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 943.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38,814 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.63, for a total value of $14,254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,602,023.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 10,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,138,194.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $224.31 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.09 and a 1 year high of $225.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 55.91% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

