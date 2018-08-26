$28.31 Million in Sales Expected for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) to announce $28.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.61 million. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A reported sales of $26.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A will report full-year sales of $111.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $111.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.81 million per share, with estimates ranging from $121.80 million to $123.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A.

Get CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A alerts:

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research raised CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $11.90 on Friday. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $211.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its position in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 409.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 21,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

About CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.