300,660 Shares in Medtronic PLC (MDT) Acquired by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740,000. Medtronic accounts for about 2.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,789 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,504,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,274,000 after purchasing an additional 392,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,717,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,941,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,419,000 after acquiring an additional 782,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,182,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.55 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,954 shares of company stock worth $15,675,013. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.