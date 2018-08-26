40,000 Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) Purchased by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XENE. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 114,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $233.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,872.67% and a negative return on equity of 95.43%. equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.