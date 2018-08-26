$414.17 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to report $414.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.47 million and the highest is $437.76 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $323.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $429.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.86 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 3.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,118. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

