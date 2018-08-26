4NEW (KWATT) Trading Down 7.8% Today

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $21,072.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded flat against the US dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00264063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00151403 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035303 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Exrates and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

