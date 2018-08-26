$5.08 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post sales of $5.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.33 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $3.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $22.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $23.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $27.68 million to $38.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 74.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSO. BidaskClub upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytosorbents currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Capponi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 319,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,435 shares of company stock worth $501,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $377.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.14. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

