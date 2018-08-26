5,000 Shares in J.W. Mays Inc (MAYS) Acquired by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

NASDAQ:MAYS opened at $37.11 on Friday. J.W. Mays Inc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 19.07%.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

