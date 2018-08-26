5,082 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

AYI opened at $149.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.98 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

