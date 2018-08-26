$58.89 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce $58.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.67 million. HealthStream posted sales of $63.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $229.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.20 million to $229.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $247.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $244.32 million to $249.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 57,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,374. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,128,000 after purchasing an additional 343,896 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 80,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HealthStream by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,508,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HealthStream by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 313,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

