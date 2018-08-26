6,754 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) Acquired by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of UVE opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.85. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $209.79 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Universal Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,395,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph J. Palmieri sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $283,998.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at $287,566.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,505 shares of company stock worth $6,613,447. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.